Tuesday, November 2, 2021: Chilly and overcast today with rain chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A frontal boundary will be near stationary today just south of our forecast area. We will be in the cold sector. As a result, an unseasonably cool day can be expected. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s under overcast skies. The far southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. Those areas may see a few peaks of sun, however it will most likely stay cloudy. This cool air will be accompanied with a slight northeast breeze. Patchy drizzle will be possible through the early afternoon. There will be a chance of rain showers and isolated storms. The rain will be light and severe storms are not likely.

Rainfall coverage will become more widespread tonight. It will be cloudy and chilly. Expect lows in the middle 40’s with wind chill values in the upper 30’s.

An 80% chance of rain showers and a 20% chance of storms will exist through the day Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely. The rain will be light. Rainfall totals will not be impressive. Only up to a 1/2″ is expected. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40’s.

Rain chances look to end Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay cool on Thursday with cloud cover winning out.

The skies will clear on Friday. Temperatures will return to the 60’s.

The weekend will see a warming trend with a continuation of sunny and dry weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Patchy Drizzle. 40% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy Drizzle. 70% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:57 A.M.

Sunset: 6:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday