Tuesday, September 24, 2019: Above average temps with a 30% chance for rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The upper level southwest flow will continue for today’. The GFS is forecasting a 500 hpa shortwave trough to pass over our area today. This along with elevated moisture levels, due to the persistent south southeasterly surface flow, a few more chances for rain and thunderstorms will exist this afternoon. Coverage will be less widespread than yesterday.

The upper level southwest flow along with elevated moisture levels will continue through the work week. Because of this set-up conditional slight chances (10%) for rain and thunderstorms have been introduced through Thursday.

For the weekend, an upper level wave will pass us to our north. This disturbance may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Being this far out a 20% chance for activity Friday PM into Saturday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday