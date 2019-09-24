Tuesday, September 24, 2019: Above average temps with a 30% chance for rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:
The upper level southwest flow will continue for today’. The GFS is forecasting a 500 hpa shortwave trough to pass over our area today. This along with elevated moisture levels, due to the persistent south southeasterly surface flow, a few more chances for rain and thunderstorms will exist this afternoon. Coverage will be less widespread than yesterday.
The upper level southwest flow along with elevated moisture levels will continue through the work week. Because of this set-up conditional slight chances (10%) for rain and thunderstorms have been introduced through Thursday.
For the weekend, an upper level wave will pass us to our north. This disturbance may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Being this far out a 20% chance for activity Friday PM into Saturday is appropriate.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10 MPH
Thursday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH
Friday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25MPH
Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Sunday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH
Monday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH
Average High Temperature: 84°
Average Low Temperature: 61°
Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.
Sunset: 7:33 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday