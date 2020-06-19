Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In a stunning about face, Tulsa leaders say they have reversed their decision regarding a curfew for the downtown area ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally.

On Thursday, officials with the City of Tulsa announced that Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order that placed a curfew on the downtown Tulsa area.

The curfew was said to begin on Thursday, June 18 at 10 p.m. and remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter to dispute the curfew, saying that it had been lifted.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum!” Trump tweeted.

“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mayor Bynum said in a statement obtained by CNN Friday. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

Bynum’s executive order Thursday announcing the curfew also warned that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

Sister station KFOR confirmed with city leaders in Tulsa that the curfew has been rescinded but no other details were provided.