TUSCOLA, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A sobering image posted to the Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department’s (Jim Ned VFD) Facebook page is a wake up call for many drivers to be more aware of their surroundings.

An intersection of US 83/84 in Tuscola has a reputation for being a hotspot for wrecks. The Jim Ned VFD said drivers will cut the line at the stop sign to make a U-turn at the crossover.

It’s one issue that’s been around for a while, but these dangerous traffic moves are happening more frequently.

Carnage from Tuscola Y wreck via Jim Ned VFD Facebook

During this pictured incident, Jim Ned VFD said the driver admitted to fault. Not pictured is the 18-wheeler and its driver who managed to not run into oncoming traffic on US 84.

One Tuscola resident who works across from the intersection told Big Country Homepage they’ve noticed the pattern of dangerous driving.

“I’ve seen some close calls, some not-so-close calls,” said Jessica Morris. “For us, pulling out in these giant vans, it’s kind of hard to see around that corner and make sure we’re getting out safely.”

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will be examining ways for better traffic enforcement at the intersection, as well as future construction.