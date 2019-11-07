Tuscola man indicted for threatening customer with sword at 7-Eleven

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted a Tuscola man accused of threatening convenience store patrons with a sword.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Ricky Lee Womack was arrested in April after receiving a call of a man waving a sword in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Buffalo Gap Road and FM 707.

When the victim asked him to calm down and leave, Womack approached him in an aggressive manner, then pulled out a sword, according to court documents.

Womack was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.