Tuscola mortician adapts during pandemic

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB) – For Matt Smith of Fry-Smith Funeral Home the pandemic has posed many challenges, ones he knows his peers across the state and country are feeling even more.

“We are seeing more deaths it is happening, it is overrunning the funeral industry in Texas at the moment,” said Smith.

Smith says the pandemic as a whole has added to the workload of funeral directors nationwide during an already busy time of year.

“Is it because of COVID or is it the time of year? A lot of people are pointing the finger at COVID and I would agree with that,” says Smith.

Because Smith is based in a smaller town, he has only handled a few COVID-related deaths; however, the pandemic has certainly changed how he picks up the bodies he takes care of. For example, Smith would were a full body hazmat style suit to enter a place like a nursing home.

“Taking that extra precaution to makes sure that not only are we protected, it protects our staff at the same time it protects other residents at say a nursing home,” said Smith.

With the first round of COVID-19 vaccines on their way to first be given to America’s frontline healthcare workers, Smith says he’s glad funeral workers are among those next in line for the shots thought that might not happen for several more months.

“I got a call from the public health department, funeral workers are second in line, they acknowledge the role we play with COVID,” said Smith.

With vaccines now in production, the strain on most industries including the funeral industry might soon see relief. Something Smith says he’s hopeful for.

“There’s a lot of us that aren’t sleeping much right now,” said Smith.