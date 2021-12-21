Twin daughters carrying on legacy of late father, longtime McMurry scorekeeper Larry Coe

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Longtime McMurry scorekeeper and former referee Larry Coe passed away in June of this year.

The humor and passion Coe brought with him for nearly 50 years earned him a place in the hearts of generations of players, coaches and fans.

Now his twin daughters are taking up where their father left off, keeping the score and keeping his legacy alive.

Any good bookkeeper will leave behind a record of points earned and fouls called, but Larry Coe brought something more to the job.

“Everybody in this town has some kind of crazy story,” says Laura Coe-Ruybal, one of Larry’s twin daughters.

From his early days as a referee, coach, and teacher to his final McMurry basketball game, Coe was a man with a true passion for his work.

“Ask any of the coaches that knew him, they can tell you they didn’t have to worry because Dad took care of everything,” Laura says.

Melissa and Laura Coe grew up on the sidelines watching their father call the shots and keep the peace.

“We’re blessed to have those opportunities to have that closeness with our father,” Laura says.

Now they have a love for for sports that they carry with them even after his passing.

“This is not just a scorer’s table to me, and I’m not quite ready to give that up yet,” says Melissa Coe-Allen, Larry’s other twin daughter.

It’s a family Coe was always adding to.

“McMurry is a special place, and Larry was kind of the front porch of that for me,” says McMurry Athletic Communications Director Mike Ezekiel.

Ezekiel came to McMurry in 2019, and was quickly welcomed into the family.

“They continue to call me their triplet, and it means a lot to me just because Larry was a great figure in my life and a good mentor,” Ezekiel says.

Worsening health took Coe in June of 2021, and though he could never be replaced, his daughters have stepped in to carry on his legacy.

“That first day was hard, but with the McMurry family and the team, I mean, they’re helping us get through this,” Melissa says.

His friends and loved ones are now able to lean on each other in memory and in honor of the man that brought them all together.

“I think that says a lot about him as a person and about what he meant to Abilene and this community,” Ezekiel says.

The sisters say they will continue to help in the McMurry sports department, and they are proud to have their children now coming to the games as well.