Two Abilene men killed in plane crash reported in Rockwall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men were killed in a plane crash reported in Rockwall Thursday, November 12.

Donald L.Wehmeyer, 75, and Curtis G. Robertson Jr., 67, both from Abilene, Texas were killed in a plane crash.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12 in a field across Texas 66 from Rockwall’s municipal airport. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed after striking a power line.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Donald L.Wehmeyer

According to his obituary, Wehmeyer served his country at Dyess Air Force Base as a general surgeon from 1975 to 1977. He then continued his medical training out of Abilene.

Wehmeyer returned to the Key City and opened his practice in July 1980. He continued serving Abilene and the surrounding area until his retirement in May 2018.

During his medical career, he was instrumental in organizing one of the first independent physician associations in West Texas, Premier Physicians Alliance. Don served as President of the board of directors for many years.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice.

Curtis G. Robertson Jr.

According to his obituary, Robertson was born in Abilene, he attended school at Abilene High and graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

He started Underwater Connection in 1984 which eventually became Abilene Sports Connection. He attained the highest level of scuba certification (Instructor Certifier) and traveled the world scuba diving.

He competed in Artistic Pool (trick shots on the pool table) and retired with a 5th World Ranking.

Robertson went on a mission trip with Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman to Honduras for the Gospel Trick Shot Ministries. He was accepted into the American Cuemakers Association (one of only 44 at the time).

He was a U.S. Representative of Lategan Safaris of South Africa. He was a world traveler, visiting five continents, 31 countries, and 48 states.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19 at First Baptist Church.

