ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot.

Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application on January 23. He will be running against Ryan Goodwin and Weldon Hurt for the 2023 mayoral election.

Quinonez will kick off his campaign at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at Front Porch Coffee. At this event, he will announce his campaign for mayor and discuss how he plans to create and implement solutions for Abilene residents. Afterwards, there will be time for a meet and greet and Quinonez encourages the public to come out to this event.

On January 25, Blaise Regan filed for City Council Place 3. Regan is an attorney and has lived in Abilene for two years and eight months. He will run against James Sargent and Shawnte Fleming.

The last day for those wanting to file for candidacy is Friday, February 17, 2023. To learn more about each candidate, go to the City of Abilene’s website. Elections will be held on May 6, 2023.