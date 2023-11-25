SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday night after receiving a report of shots fired.
On November 24 at 11:41 p.m., dispatch received multiple phone calls regarding shots fired in the 2500 block of Avenue R. Officers arrived on the scene, determined there were no injuries, and were informed of a suspicious male behind the 132nd Judicial District Probation Department.
Following the investigation, officers arrested Ryan Cade Owen for the following charges:
- Third Felony Deadly Conduct
- Second Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Third Felony Tampering with Evidence with intent to impair
- Third Felony Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Third Felony Unlawful Possession of Body Armor
- Resist Arrest
- Search or Transport
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon
- Assault Family Violence
Police arrested a second individual for Assault Family Violence and Public Intoxication; however, the identity of the person was not disclosed.