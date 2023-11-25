SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday night after receiving a report of shots fired.

On November 24 at 11:41 p.m., dispatch received multiple phone calls regarding shots fired in the 2500 block of Avenue R. Officers arrived on the scene, determined there were no injuries, and were informed of a suspicious male behind the 132nd Judicial District Probation Department.

Following the investigation, officers arrested Ryan Cade Owen for the following charges:

Third Felony Deadly Conduct

Second Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Third Felony Tampering with Evidence with intent to impair

Third Felony Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Third Felony Unlawful Possession of Body Armor

Resist Arrest

Search or Transport

Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Assault Family Violence

Police arrested a second individual for Assault Family Violence and Public Intoxication; however, the identity of the person was not disclosed.