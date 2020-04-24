Two arrested in connection to ongoing theft ring in Eastland, other Texas Counties

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a theft ring operating in Eastland, Callahan, and other Texas counties.
Peyton Shane Evans, 26, of Botaga Texas, and Mikala Rae Williams, 23, of Georgetown, Texas, are both currently in custody.
Evans is charged with 4 counts of Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana with bonds totaling $353,000.00.
Williams is charged with 3 counts of Theft of Property with bonds totaling $90,000.00.
During the investigation, police recovered the following stolen items with ties to Eastland, Callahan, Williamson, and Bell Counties:
- Caterpillar Bulldozer
- Caterpillar Loader
- Sportster travel trailer
- 45′ Car hauling trailer
- John Deere tractor
- Corvair van
- Three 4 wheelers
- UTV
- 5’x8′ utility trailer
- container
- aluminum ramps
- 210 qt. YETI cooler
- numerous firearms.
The investigation is still underway, meaning more stolen items could be recovered and more charges could be issued.
Eastland County is receiving assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety on this investigation.
Latest Posts:
- Silver Star Nation Special: Cowboys have options for day two of the NFL Draft
- As Georgia reopens economy, parties split on how their states should follow
- Coleman Co. reports first positive COVID-19 case
- 12 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en Abilene, más de 200 en total
- Democrats call for more oversight of coronavirus spending