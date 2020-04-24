Two arrested in connection to ongoing theft ring in Eastland, other Texas Counties

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a theft ring operating in Eastland, Callahan, and other Texas counties.

Peyton Shane Evans, 26, of Botaga Texas, and Mikala Rae Williams, 23, of Georgetown, Texas, are both currently in custody.

Evans is charged with 4 counts of Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana with bonds totaling $353,000.00.

Williams is charged with 3 counts of Theft of Property with bonds totaling $90,000.00.

During the investigation, police recovered the following stolen items with ties to Eastland, Callahan, Williamson, and Bell Counties:

Caterpillar Bulldozer

Caterpillar Loader

Sportster travel trailer

45′ Car hauling trailer

John Deere tractor

Corvair van

Three 4 wheelers

UTV

5’x8′ utility trailer

container

aluminum ramps

210 qt. YETI cooler

numerous firearms.

The investigation is still underway, meaning more stolen items could be recovered and more charges could be issued.

Eastland County is receiving assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety on this investigation.

