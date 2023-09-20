Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Education

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country elementary schools have been announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. Cross Plains Elementary, which is a part of Cross Plains ISD, and Maxfield Elementary, which is a part of Gorman ISD, are among the 26 Texas public schools to receive this recognition.

“These schools are a shining example of the great things happening in classrooms across Texas,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “Each foster strong learning environments, employ loving, dedicated educators who focus on student outcomes, and facilitate programs and support that positively shape the leaders of tomorrow. I join Texans everywhere in saying congratulations on this incredible recognition.”

The United States Department of Education (USDE) recognized 353 schools nationwide based on student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates in one of two categories.

‘Exemplary High-Performing Schools’ are among the highest-performing schools measured by state assessments and/or national tests.

‘Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools’ are schools that have high achievement gap-closing rates. Nominees must describe their school, including culture, curriculum, and professional development.

Both Cross Plains Elementary and Maxfield Elementary were in the Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing School category.