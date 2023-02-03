BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country schools have been awarded Stars of Distinction in multiple categories at the TASA Midwinter Exhibition. The 2023 awards recognized Lubbock-Cooper Middle School, designed by BGR Architects Inc and Dyess Elementary, designed by Parkhill.

The Texas Association of School Administrators’ Exhibit of School Architecture Awards (TASA) recognizes the plan and design of the learning environment in new or renovated schools. The schools were honored at the 2023 TASA Midwinter Conference, according to an article from Parkhill Architecture and Engineering Firm.

Courtesy of Brad Tollefson/Parkhill

Lubbock-Cooper Middle School:

Lubbock-Cooper has previously been a recipient of these awards and was awarded this year with Stars of Distinction for Excellence in Design and Value. The designers of the school focused on collaborative, flexible learning spaces and visibility for students, teachers and administrators.

Dyess Elementary:

Dyess was a 2023 recipient of Stars of Distinction for Excellence in Design and Community. Parkhill designed the school with support for engineering from Fanning and Associates, Fanning and Enprotec / Hibbs & Todd. They collaboratively focused on student-centered learning spaces and programs for students with connections to the military.

Some of the features included in the school’s new building are the Maker Space Lab and an aviation-themed design that connects this school to the history of Dyess Air Force Base and Abilene’s partnership. In Parkhill’s article, the author wrote that the design was also made with the support of teachers, students, staff and Dyess AFB base commander, community liaison officer and families with military connections.