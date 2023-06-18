BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two boats were dedicated to fallen DPS officers at Lake Brownwood on Friday, June 16.

Family and friends of the two men gathered at the memorial as the boats were unveiled with the troopers’ names. Highway patrol trooper, Jonathan Thomas McDonald, died in an on-duty crash in 2015 in Garza County. He is survived by his wife and 13-year-old daughter, who both attended the memorial.

Sergeant William Keesee was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 84 near Goldthwaite when his patrol vehicle left the roadway, traveled over the guardrail and into a creek bed. His son, Karlton, continues his father’s legacy by also serving as a DPS trooper.

“He died out in Goldthwaite and that’s where I’m stationed now so I get to see his roadside memorial every day. I can talk to him every day if I want to. I can just pull up beside him and have a conversation with him,” said Karlton.

The boats will be stationed on the Texas/Mexico border to combat drug smuggling and illegal immigrants from crossing over.