SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – San Saba law enforcement is investigating a presumed murder-suicide incident.

Around 3:00 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1200 block of Wallace Street. According to a press release from the San Saba Police Department, calls indicated that a shooting occurred in a parking lot and that two adults had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers determined the altercation was between a husband and wife, resulting in the death of both parties. A juvenile witness was uninjured and discovered at the location by another witness. The unnamed juvenile has been relocated to family members in the nearby area.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Jo Lei Henniger and 45-year-old Ben Henniger of San Saba, Texas.

“This is a shocking and tragic situation,” said San Saba Chief of Police John Bauer. “Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family of those involved. I’m extremely grateful for the work of our first responders who, despite a traumatic situation, acted quickly and operated with the utmost professionalism. This is a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine what occurred.”

San Saba police and sheriff’s departments do not believe there are any threats to the public and the investigation is still active at this time. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional updates.