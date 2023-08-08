Two homes were engulfed by fire in south Abilene Tuesday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two homes were engulfed by fire in south Abilene Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on the 400 block of Sewell Street just after 5:00 a.m.

Police scanner traffic indicated the fire ignited at one home then spread to the house next door. Two alarms in total were sounded.

Everyone was able to escape from both homes and the Red Cross is providing the residents with assistance.

The Abilene Fire Department confirms the first house is a total loss, sustaining $35,000 in damage, and the second home sustained heavy damage as well, totaling at least $15,000.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

No further information is available at this time.