TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local first responders responded to a jackknife wreck on I-20 near mile marker 279 near Tye. Officials told KTAB/KRBC that around 7:40 p.m. on May 7, an 18-wheeler hit a guard rail before the overpass, causing the vehicle to crash.

Two people who were involved in the wreck have been transported to a nearby hospital for severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of this incident is not known at this time.