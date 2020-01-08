Two houses on fire in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two houses are now on fire in south Abilene.

The fire is in the area of White Boulevard and Chris Drive, near Wylie West Junior High School.

At least one of the homes had visible flames and heavy smoke. According to Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores, the wind pushed the fire from the first home to the second home. The first home is now considered a total loss.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire at the second home.

No one was at home when the first fire started.

The smoke could be seen from several areas of town.

Scanner traffic indicated possibly 12 cats inside one of the homes.

