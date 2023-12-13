WINGATE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle collision has left two people injured, one of whom is in critical condition after being rescued from the wreckage.

On December 13 at 12:42 p.m., emergency crews responded to a head-on collision between a semi-truck and a sedan at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 277.

Courtesy of Wingate Fire Rescue

Wingate Fire Rescue reported that the road was slick due to moisture, causing a semi to jackknife into oncoming traffic. Two patients were taken to the hospital, and one of them is in critical condition after being extricated.

Wingate Fire Rescue would like to express their gratitude to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Winters Volunteer Fire Department, the Moro Volunteer Fire Department, and all the passersby who provided assistance.