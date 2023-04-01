EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver in a two-vehicle wreck in Early Saturday afternoon has died with two others injured.

Around 2:40 p.m. on April 1, Early police, fire and lifeguard EMS responded to the 400 block of Early Blvd. DPS, Brown County Sheriffs and Brownwood Fire Department assisted in this incident, according to a post from the Early Police Department.

Courtesy of the Early Police Department

The driver of the 2005 suburban, a 65-year-old man, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries. His passenger, an 89-year-old man, was flown by air Evac for severe injuries. The driver of a 2022 Nissan SUV, a 20-year-old woman, was transported as well for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.