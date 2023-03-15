BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed during a head-on collision in Brown County Tuesday night.

Both drivers – Kelly Caldwell, 53, and Michael Joe Wiser, 64 – were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 45 just after 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Caldwell was driving a pickup pulling a trailer north down the road when he veered into the other lane and struck Wiser’s pickup head-on.

A passenger in Wiser’s pickup sustained serious injuries and no one else was involved.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash. Check back for any additional information.