Two killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were pronounced dead after a motorcycle was struck by a pick up truck in Callahan County.

Randell L. Myers, 67, and Cynthia D. Myers, 64, from Abilene were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported Friday night.

According to DPS officials, the accident took place at US 283 and FM 2926, 19 miles South of Baird.

The preliminary reports shows that Randell and Cynthia Myers were driving a 2017 Harley Davidson, they stopped at a stop sign on FM 2926 and US 283, while the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2014 Toyota pickup was traveling North on US 283. The motorcycle pulled out wide and in front of the pickup truck and was struck, killing both the driver and passenger.

The crash is still under investigation.