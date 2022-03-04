WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted two people for Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

39-year-old Anthony Chambers and 27-year-old Aleisha Hillard, both of Waco, are accused of shooting Juarez on October 21st, 2021 in the 800 block of South 12th after 10 p.m.

Authorities served an arrest warrant to Chambers while he was in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Hilliard in December of 2021.



Anthony Al Chambers (left) and Aleisha Hilliard (right).

On October 21, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Waco police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of S. 12th Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found Juarez suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound.

Source: Waco Police Department