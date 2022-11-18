ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and went to bang on the windows after calling 9-1-1.

No one was home, but three pets were inside. A cat and dog died, and one dog was able to escape without injury.

Investigators confirmed that food left on the stove started the fire.

