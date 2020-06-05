Two Runnels County jailers arrested for having inappropriate relationships with inmates

RUNNELS COUNTY, TEXAS — Two Runnels County jail staffers are accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmates.

Cary Lamont Hubbard, 52, and Alexander Govia Harrison, 30, both of Winters were each arrested on a charge of Inappropriate Sexual Relationship with an Inmate of Person Under Supervision.

Hubbard was charged with three counts and his bond was set at $30,000. Harrison was charged with one count and his bond was set at $10,000.

According to the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, the investiged started about two months ago and on May 26, Sheriff Carl Squyres believed he had enough evidence to pursue charges.

The Texas Rangers were asked to review the evidence and take over the investigation and on June 3, the warrants were issued.

Both men were released on bond.