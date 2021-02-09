2 Abilene sisters deliver meals and supplies to Briarwood Apartment fire victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For a number of years now United Supermarkets has been donating surplus food and produce to low income and less fortunate families in the areas near their stores.

The United on North Willis has been donating their supplies to the Mission Church for distribution until last November when the coronavirus halted the church’s ability to go into the community.

Lacey Jones works as the bakery manager at United and also attends the Mission Church. When her pastor could no longer carry on the ministry, she and her sister took it upon themselves to deliver the food and supplies to the community.

“Initially, we got into it with the hopes of providing others with community and friendship and blessing their lives with their needs, and each time we’re the ones that leave feeling blessed,” said Jones.

Beginning last November, Jones and her sister would go to surrounding apartment complexes delivering much-needed supplies and getting to know the residents. One of the complexes they went to regularly was the Briarwood Apartments.

Now that the complex is burned down, Jones and her sister continue to keep in touch with the residents wherever they are and bring them food, hygiene items, and even specialty clothes. At times they even spend out of their own pockets to complete care bags.

If you want to help Jones and her sister on their mission you can call or text them at 325-338-9100 or email them at Laceymichelle115@gmail.com or Jilliancraft412@gmail.com.