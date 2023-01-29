ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two buildings have caught on fire Sunday morning in the same area in north Abilene.

The first fire occurred before 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North 11th and Plum. Crews responded to a shed fire and were able to stop the fire before it affected the connected building.

The second fire occurred just a couple streets over near the intersection of North 12th and Plum. Around 6:45 a.m., first responders discovered a building fully engulfed near the intersection of North 12th and Pine.

A first responder told KTAB/KRBC that the fire was contained before 7:40 a.m. and the house was uninhabited. Crews were able to contain the fire to the house and yard.

Arson was on both scenes and it is unknown if these fires were connected. The cause of both fires is also unknown and is still under investigation.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for updates.