ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash occurred in north Abilene Friday evening.

At around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Ambler and Judge Ely Boulevard.

Northbound traffic on Judge Ely has been fully blocked and is being rerouted east and west. Westbound traffic is currently congested.

No injuries have been reported. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.