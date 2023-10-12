KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash in the city limits of Benjamin, Texas, resulted in three injuries and one fatality.

At 4:57 p.m. on October 11, crews responded to a crash located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and State Highway 6. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota minivan was traveling north on SH 6. The driver failed to stop at an intersection and struck a Chevrolet minivan that was traveling east on US 82. The Chevrolet rolled several times after being struck.

The passenger in the Chevrolet, 32-year-old Mihaita Llie from Marvell, Arkansas, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pam Oliver. The driver was transported to a hospital in Wichita Falls with serious incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was treated and released from a nearby hospital, and the passenger was transported to a hospital with serious incapacitating injuries.

It is unclear whether the driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt, but it was reported that the other three were not.