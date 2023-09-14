WYLIE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Wylie High School students have been named 2024 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

Brandon Cowling and Kathryn Anderson are two semifinalists of more than 16,000 high school seniors moving forward in the competition. They will have the chance to receive a National Merit Scholarship and earn the title of a Merit Scholar.

Courtesy of Wylie ISD

More than 1.3 million students took the PSAT/NMSQT to qualify as semifinalists. Those selected from this pool represent less than one percent of high school seniors nationally.

This not-for-profit organization will award nearly $28 million in scholarships to students based on academic record, extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, awards and more. Officials from Wylie High School, Cowling, and Anderson will provide detailed records for the scholarship application.

If selected as a finalist, Cowling and Anderson will have the chance to compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships. Winners will be announced from April to July and will join nearly 375,000 other distinguished individuals who have earned the Merit Scholar title.