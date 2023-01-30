ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is discouraging all from unnecessary travel over the next few wintry days. The department said its crews have treated I-20, US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to the expected icy conditions.

In slight contradiction to earlier forecasts, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said this winter storm is looking to be more significant. “Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until at least mid-day Wednesday,” a release included.

TxDOT is urging drivers to lookout for slower-moving work vehicles. Do your part by following Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law, requiring drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

If you really must travel, stay informed, plan ahead and check road conditions first.

Here are some TxDOT – Abilene tips for driving in winter weather:

• Check your vehicle’s tires, windshield wipers, and fluids. Be sure to fill up with gas.

• Always buckle your seatbelt.

• Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.

• Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).

• Brake and accelerate gently. If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes.

• Do not use cruise control or lane assist.

• If you don’t have to travel, stay home.

More helpful tools:

You can check state roadway conditions and closures by following this link or giving this number a call: 1-800-452-9292.