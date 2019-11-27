TXDOT announces I-20 lane closures in Nolan Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
roadwork_1495924584909.jpg

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has announced lane closures on Interstate 20 in Nolan County.

TXDOT officials say one lane has been closed in both directions from mile marker 221 to marker 228 as contractors perform bridge work.

Motorists can expect delays as work progresses and may want to use an alternate route if possible, TXDOT says.

For current road conditions and closures visit drivetexas.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News