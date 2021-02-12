TxDOT asks drivers to plan ahead & stay off roads during winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking motorists in the Big Country to plan ahead to stay off roads during the upcoming winter storm.

TxDOT said its crews have been out and will continue to be out treating roads. Drivers are asked to not crowd the plow.

“Because we can’t control the weather and if the roads get slick, obviously you know it puts you in danger if you’re out there,” said TxDOT spokesperson Tanya Brown. “The second reason is that we will be using our snow plows to clear the roadways and so we need to have that room for our guys to be able to work.”