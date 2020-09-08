TxDOT asks people to properly dispose of their PPE

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign is launching this year again, but now they are having to stress the importance of properly disposing personal protection equipment.

Thanks to the pandemic, cleanup crews in Abilene are seeing more litter, including face masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes on the sides of highways.

“Anything that may have been contaminated with the coronavirus obviously is a huge hazard to the public, and so you disposing that on the ground instead of in trash cans puts everybody at risk,” said Tanya Brown, the public information officer for the Abilene District at the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT).

The Don’t Mess with Texas campaign has been around for 30 years, but this is the first time they have had to deal with this particular problem, so they are asking people to do their part by throwing away their personal protective materials into trash cans.

The new campaign also features George Strait.