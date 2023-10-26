BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has awarded the City of Coleman nearly $5 million and the City of Abilene almost $2 million for the installation of sidewalks, improving pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved more than $345 million in funding to go towards 83 projects that will provide new sidewalks, bikeways, and other pedestrian infrastructures.

“This is a major investment in communities across the state that will help make it safer and easier to get around on foot or a bike,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie” Vaughn said. “This optionality supports safety, active lifestyles, health and wellness, and can provide alternatives to traveling by vehicle.”

The number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities has increased by almost 30% in Texas over the last five years. In 2022, 830 pedestrians and 92 bicyclists were killed, resulting in a need for additional funding.

“People who walk and bike make up about 1 out of every 5 deaths on roadways here in Texas,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. “These projects will help the state move closer toward the goal of zero deaths by giving people a place to walk and bike separate from traffic.”

The City of Coleman will receive $4,936,255 to fund the construction of 1.75 miles of 10-foot-wide sidewalks along 5th Avenue, South Commercial Avenue, and 15th Street. The project includes the installation of ADA ramps, new pavement markings, and safety lighting. The sidewalks will be placed along:

5th Avenue from West Walnut Street to West 15th Street

15th Street to South Neches Street near downtown Coleman.

South Commercial Avenue from West Walnut Street to East Live Oak Street

The Old Anson Road Walkability Project in Abilene will receive $1,896,406 for sidewalk construction.