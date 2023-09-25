ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crew has been busy working to clean up heavy amounts of refuse under the Elm Creek Bridge along South 1st Street in Abilene Monday afternoon.

They’re cleaning an area under the bridge that extends back into a wooded area, known to be an encampment center for people experience homelessness.

One business owner in that area says the trash is the worst it’s ever been. Jack Kaikratoke owns China Star and told KTAB/KRBC in his 35 years of business, he’s seen more homelessness in the area than previous years. The trash some of these people leave behind can also accumulate along his property line.

“It’s bad. I mean, I have to keep sending my employees to come out and keep cleaning. Something that we’re not even [supposed to be] doing, but we have to clean it to keep our place looking nice and clean,” said Kaikratoke.

Kaikratoke said he spends between $500 and $1,000 every month in cleaning fees. However, just as quickly as the debris is cleaned up, he said more takes its place.