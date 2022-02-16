ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) put out a traffic alert Wednesday, for the closure of a busy turnaround.

The turnaround on South Clack, from U.S. Highway 83/84 entrance ramp to the Clack/Danville turnaround, up to F.M. 89 is closed. The alert was issued just after Noon Wednesday.

According to a release from TxDOT, the turnaround is closed while contractors install upgrades to the storm sewage system, and add a retention pond.

The project is anticipated to take three weeks, barring severe weather conditions. The soonest you should expect the turnaround to be reopened is Wednesday, March 9.

TxDOT encourages drivers to take an alternate route during construction to avoid delays.