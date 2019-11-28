TXDOT closes lanes on I-20 in Callahan Co.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has announced lane closures on Interstate 20 in Callahan County.

TXDOT officials say one lane has been closed in both directions from mile marker 297 to marker 313 as contractors perform bridge work.

Motorists can expect delays as work progresses and may want to use an alternate route if possible, TXDOT says.

TXDOT also announced I-20 lane closures in Nolan County Wednesday as crews also perform bridge work.

For current road conditions and closures visit drivetexas.org.

