TxDOT Abilene: Stretch of FM 89, Robertson closed off Thursday for construction (Sept. 12, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) alerted a road closure on Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive beginning Thursday. This closure is part of a two-and-a-half-year construction plan to improve safety and walkability in South Abilene.

According to TxDOT, Robertson Drive at FM 89 (Buffalo Gap Road) will be closed for new drainage installations.

Drivers will need to take alternate routes on their commutes to access Robertson Drive while construction is underway. However, driveways will be accessible to residents.

This closure will begin Thursday, September 15 and is expected to reopen the next evening.

For questions or concerns, call TxDOT at (325) 690-9821.

The entire improvement project has a budget totaling nearly $23.9 million and is expected to be fully completed in the summer of 2024.