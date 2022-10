ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The turnaround from South Clack Street to South Danville Drive will be temporarily closed on Monday, October 3.

Contractors will install grass sod, also know as turf, as part of the two-and-a-half-year road construction plan to improve safety on Abilene roads.

During the installation, driver will need to use a different route to get to South Danville Drive. All other lanes will remain open and this lane should be usable once again by the end of the day on October 3.