TxDOT contractors to upgrade concrete rail on I-20 in Nolan Co.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (News Release) — On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors began work to upgrade the existing concrete rail and install a new metal beam guardrail westbound on I-20 at FM 1230, Alabama and Business 70 (Lamar Street) overpasses.

Motorists can expect lane closures throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in approximately six weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone. Portable message boards and other signage announcing the bridge work and lane closure will be in place during the construction project. For road conditions and to prepare travel routes, please visit drivetexas.org.