TxDOT crews hit the road to protect Texans from snow and ice

Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD City and Rural Rides Transit Service Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater United Methodist Food Pantry University Church of Christ VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

TxDOT crews hit the road to protect Texans from snow and ice

by: Wes Rapaport

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As whiteout conditions cover much of Texas, the state’s department of transportation is monitoring the elements to keep highways safe to drive.

Some areas of Texas reached nearly a foot of snow on Wednesday. Roughly eight inches fell in parts of the Permian Basin, three to eight inches came down in the Texoma region, and up to ten inches fell west of the Big Country.

What became a snow day for some with widespread cancellations and closures, means Michael Lee and his team are kicking into gear.

“Plowing, moving assets around, moving people around and trying to take care of the public,” Lee said.

TxDOT has approximately 600 snow plows in place across the state, primarily in North Texas and the Panhandle, ready to help communities dig out.

“For example, this morning the Amarillo area didn’t need their snowplows, so they started moving,” Lee said. “They plowed through the Lubbock area and down to Interstate 20.”

The agency has a three-tiered system for tackling Texas roads. The first tier is major roadways, second comes local roads that are high priority, and third are other roads that may be less traveled.

TxDOT has employees working in emergency operations centers at the regional level to work alongside local agencies.

“All emergencies begin at the local level and end at the local level,” Lee said. “It’s not a statewide effort right now, but certainly two-thirds of the state have been involved in this event over the last couple of days, so those partnerships are really critical.”

According to the agency, 3,700 people have called in to the road conditions hotline. TxDOT also has a website, DriveTexas.Org, to help drivers track conditions.

“If you don’t have to drive, stay home,” Lee said. “If you do drive, through rough conditions, pay attention.”

“100% of your efforts should be on driving and getting off the road as soon as possible,” he added.

Lee’s big concern moving forward is freezing moisture on roads as temperatures tumble.

