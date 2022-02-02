ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says teams of crewmen are working overnight monitoring the changing road conditions as potentially dangerous ice and sleet continue to fall.

“It’s best to avoid the road right now,” says spokesperson Tanya Brown.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Brown said heavily trafficked parts of the Big Country were already starting to see their share of crashes linked to worsening winter conditions.

“I-20 mainly was seeing crashes and delays,” said Brown.

Brown said among the equipment TxDOT crews will be using are snowplows. She encourages drivers that are on the road to only pass in the left lane as passing on the right could interfere with the plows’ efforts to clear the roadway.

Brown also encourages motorists to drive slowly and give workers plenty of space.

“We don’t want people crowding them. We have a saying here at TXDOT: ‘Don’t crowd the plow,'” says Brown.

