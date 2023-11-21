ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has re-upped its holiday travel campaign, and with that comes fun signage on the roads.

Take a look at these signs from some local TxDOT traffic cameras:

As fun as these signs are, the real information is sobering. According to TxDOT-Abilene, 1,246 people were killed by drunk drivers in Texas last year.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is said to run through January 1, 2024 alongside its “#EndTheStreakTX” social media campaign which seeks end deaths on the roads. Follow this link for more information.