TxDOT holds public meeting for future project at FM 3034

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has new ideas on how to improve a 1.57 mile stretch of road between Taylor and Jones counties, on U.S. 83/277 at FM 3034, and it is now allowing for public input.

According to the project overview, TxDOT wants to add an overpass bridge at the intersection at FM 3034, to improve mobility and enhance safety. In addition to the new bridge, a bicycle path is also proposed. If all goes according to plan, TxDOT wants to begin in the Summer of 2024 with a budget of $22 million.

TxDOT will hold a meeting, both virtual and in-person, Tuesday, November 9 at 4:00 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held at the TxDOT Abilene District Office’s Training Center, located at 4250 N. Clack St.

For additional information, including further details about the project and meeting, visit TxDOT.gov.