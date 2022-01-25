TxDOT pre-treating Abilene, Big Country roads ahead of potential winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been out pre-treating roads the past two days to prepare for the small chance of wintry precipitation early Wednesday.

TxDOT took to social media on Monday to alert the public that maintenance crews have started pre-treating “major corridors throughout the district.”

Although KRBC Chief Meteorologist Dylan Smith says a widespread icy event is not likely and very little, if any, wintry precipitation will accumulate, traveling could still be adversely impacted.

Up to 1 inch of snow could land in the northern half of the Big Country, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice, Smith says.

The northern half of the Big Country is also set to see the precipitation first, as it should move in around lunchtime Wednesday and spread farther south toward the I-20 corridor.

Weather often adds danger to commutes in the Big Country, as two weeks ago the Abilene Police Department responded to 14 crashes in two hours after rain began to fall in the Key City.