TxDOT pre-treats roads in Abilene district ahead of cold front

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is pre-treating roads across the Abilene district in preparation of possible winter weather.

Crews are now pre-treating main lanes of Interstate 20 and other major roeds across the district, which includes: Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, Borden, Howard, Mitchell, Nolan, Fisher, Haskell, Ken, Scurry and Stonewall counties.

Temperatures across the area may dip to below freezing overnight and much of the area is under a Freeze Watch. Overnight rain showers and mist also created possible hazardous conditions. Roads could become slick Thursday morning as they may be wet.

“Although no accumulations are expected, TxDOT crews will remain vigilant monitoring roadways and treating as needed,” a TxDOT spokesperson said. “Motorists are urged to be on the lookout for slower-moving TxDOT vehicles involved in the pretreatment process.”

According to TxDOT, it uses brine, which is a solution of water and salt, to pre-treat roads prior to freezing precipitation.

“The brine is applied using spray nozzles attached to tanks mounted on the back of TxDOT trucks, forming a milky appearance on the roadway,” TxDOT said. “The brine helps prevent the bonding of frozen precipitation to the pavement, aiding in the removal of snow and ice.”

TxDOT offered the following tips when driving in wintry weather: