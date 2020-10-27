TxDOT prepares roads with brine for the cold weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-While some people may not like the winter weather, career driver Roy Keith is gearing up with comfort food and safer driving.

“We’ll probably hunker down, I’ll drive the school bus in the morning,” said Keith. “I made some stews the day before last, we’re ready for the cold weather.”

And when asked how he prepares to drive in the cold and slippery roads Keith says it’s not hard.

“It’s just a common-sense thing, slow down, watch far ahead so you can see what’s going to happen, not just what’s happening,” said Keith.

But he’s not the only one preparing.

“We started pre-treating roadways, our tier one and tier two roadways yesterday,” said Tayna Brown, TxDOT public information officer for the Abilene District. “Our crews will be working throughout the night to ensure that our roadways are brined, pretreated to avoid freezing.”

TxDOT crews will go out to both lanes to lay a mixture of salt and water brine which Brown says will last a few days.

“Even though we are experiencing some rain, it won’t wash off and it will still be there, then we’ll hit those roads again with the brine to make sure it doesn’t freeze overnight,” said Brown.

TxDOT closely follows the National Weather Service—and will have 24-hour crews until the cold weather dies down.

And when the weather gets like this, we should all be lifelong driver Roy who tries to be careful, especially to keep his students safe.

“Slow down a little bit- just be really cautious,” said Keith.

Brown also encourages drivers to be prepared and to plan ahead.

“We ask that they carry extra blankets or warm clothing just in case they do break down,” said Brown.

And finally make sure you have good tires and fluids.

For more information on how to prepare you cars—click the link to our story on how to.