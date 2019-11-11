TxDOT pretreats Abilene interstates in case of winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in Abilene says they have pretreated interstates and structures throughout the Abilene Independent School District as a precaution.

TxDOT is also issuing the following reminders as we begin to see the possibility of road conditions often associated with the winter months:

Plan Ahead for Winter Travel:

Plan your route and check road conditions in advance at DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292.

Prepare your vehicle for winter driving by checking the antifreeze, battery, tires, windshield wipers and lights, including brake lights.

Assemble an emergency roadside kit for your vehicle.

Motorists are also reminded to drive to conditions, heed travel warnings, and practice safe driving habits, especially during any inclement winter weather event.