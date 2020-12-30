TxDOT pretreats Abilene roads for potential winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is now under a Winter Storm Watch.

Stephen Harrison, senior forecaster for the National Weather Service says it’s not uncommon to have one winter storm before the new year.

“It’s normal to get maybe one storm system each year that brings a little bit of wintry precipitation,” said Harrison.

But two winter storms? That’s a little less common.

“I would say it’s not too common that there’s two or more storms that are like this, and this will be the second storm of the winter season so far to bring some snow to the Big Country region,” said Harrison.

Multiple storms occurring before January is even more unusual.

“And it continues to get colder as we go into late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and so by Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon it could transition into all snow,” said Harrison.

Which would make for some unsafe driving conditions.

Tanya Brown, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says they have already been putting brine on the roads.

“We’ve had more notice for this storm, so we were able to get out in front of it and get out there on Monday, so we’ll obviously be watching it,” said Brown.

Brown says on Monday alone they used 130,000 gallons of brine, so if you see a white film on the roads, it means it has already been treated.

But you should still be cautious.

“Anytime that happens, we want you to stay home. Do not travel unless you absolutely have to,” said Doug Wrenn, Abilene’s assistant police chief.

Officer Wrenn encourages the public to be extra safe.

“If you do have to travel, you need to increase that following distance. If you normally have a three-second traveling distance, make that a nine-second traveling distance so you give yourself three times as much time to react behind the wheel,” said Wrenn.

Brown says to fill up your car with gas to make sure you have enough to make your trip, leave earlier than normal, and put some extra warm clothes or blankets in the car in case something does happen and you have to pull over.

Harrison says that this storm could spread from Brownwood to Coleman County.

To track the weather conditions, click here.